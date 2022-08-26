2007 hate speech case: Supreme Court dismisses appeal to prosecute Yogi Adityanath

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed an appeal challenging the denial of sanction by the Uttar Pradesh government to prosecute Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a 2007 case for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar was hearing the matter.

Reading out the judgment, Justice Ravikumar said: “We do not think it is necessary to go into the legal questions relating to grant of sanction. Consequently, the appeal is dismissed. The question of law is left open,” reported law news website Live Law.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court had reserved its decision and asked the petitioners and respondents to file written submissions in the matter.