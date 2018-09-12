2007 hate speech case: Supreme Court refuses to disturb HC order upholding relief to Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to disturb the Allahabad High Court order upholding the relief granted to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a hate speech case and remanding the matter back to a magistrate for fresh consideration.

Disposing a plea by one Rasheed Khan challenging the HC order, a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said, “we only direct the magistrate (in Gorakhpur), as the High Court has remitted the matter to him, to pass appropriate orders keeping in view the law laid down.”

The case, according to prosecution, pertains to incidents of arson and violence in Gorakhpur on January 27, 2007, when Adityanath was a member of Parliament. The FIR was lodged on charges of rioting, outraging religious feelings, tresspassing on burial places and promoting enmity between groups.

On completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed on June 14, 2007, against all the accused and cognisance of the final report was taken by the chief judicial magistrate.

