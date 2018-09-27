Yogi Adityanath hate speech case complainant held for gangrape

The case was lodged against Parvez, an ex-journalist and activist, at Rajghat police station on June 4, police said. (Representational photo) The case was lodged against Parvez, an ex-journalist and activist, at Rajghat police station on June 4, police said. (Representational photo)

Parvez Parvaz, who had filed a plea in Supreme Court challenging an Allahabad High Court order accepting the state government’s decision to refuse sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a 2007 hate speech case, was arrested in Gorakhpur on Tuesday on charge of gangrape.

The case was lodged against Parvez, an ex-journalist and activist, at Rajghat police station on June 4, police said.

“The Gorakhpur police arrested Parvez late Tuesday night from Kotwali area of the city and produced him today before a local court, which sent him to jail,” said Additional SP, City, Vinay Kumar Singh.

Investigating officer (IO) of the case and station house officer of the mahila police station Shalini Singh said, “On June 4, a 40-year-old woman had got a case lodged against Parvez Parvaz and one Jumman alleging gangrape at Rajghat police station. She had alleged that she had gone to Jumman’s house on June 3, where he and Parvez raped her.” A medical examination had confirmed sexual assault, she added.

“In her statement recorded before the magistrate, the victim reiterated the allegation of gangrape by the two named accused. The arrest was made on the basis of evidences collected against Parvez. We are searching for another accused, Jumman,” the SHO said, adding that the case was earlier being investigated at Rajghat police station and was transferred to her on August 2.

Advocate S Farman Naqvi, Parvez’s counsel, said he had filed a petition in court two days ago seeking a stay against the arrests of Parvez and Jumman.

Naqvi further said he had stated in the petition that on July 25, the IO at Rajghat police station had submitted a closure report stating that no evidence of sexual assault had been found against both accused. However, the closure report was not filed in court and the case transferred to the mahila police station.

