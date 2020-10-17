Yogi Adityanath hands over appointment letters to 31,277 assistant school teachers

You have participated in enough protest programmes, now devote yourself to teaching children: CM Yogi Adityanath to teachers. (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday handed over appointment letters to 31,277 assistant teachers selected by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), which had listed 69,000 vacancies in 2019.

Addressing the teachers online, the Chief Minister claimed that within 100 days drinking water supply would be ensured at every primary school in the state, and a work plan was ready.

He encouraged the teachers to use modern technologies in classes, and promised that his administration was committed to appointing teachers in primary schools as per the norms.

Adityanath told the teachers that it was time to concentrate on teaching after their agitation for the appointment letters. He said there was no shortcut to success and no alternative to hard work.

“You have participated in enough protest programmes, now devote yourself to teaching children,” said the Chief Minister, adding, “You also play an important role building the nation and its future.”

Adityanath claimed that a lot had changed in the fundamental structure and quality of education in the state during the tenure of his government. He said the number of students in basic schools had increased more than 50 lakh.

The Chief Minister told the newly appointed teachers that his administration had initiated the process of filling the 69,000 vacancies but met some hurdles.

The appointments were being made as per the directions of the court, and the remaining vacancies would be filled as soon as the Government gets further directions from the court, he added.

Adityanath told the teachers that they were expected to utilise students’ full capacity and help establish a model school wherever they have been appointed.

While handing over the appointment letters to five teachers from Lucknow, Adityanath said the state government was determined to provide employment to the youth.

To ensure this, vacancies in the departments such as education were being filled on a merit basis, maintaining full transparency with the help of technology, the Chief Minister added.

A government spokesperson said that while 5,948 teachers were appointed in the 2017-’18 academic session, 46,319 teachers were appointed in the following session. With the latest appointments, 83,544 teachers have been appointed so far by the government, according to the spokesperson.

“Basic infrastructural facilities in the basic schools will be provided timely under the ‘Operation Kayalap’ and all efforts are being made for the inclusive education of out-of-school and ‘Divyang’ children as well so that not a single child is left behind,” Chief Minister Adityanath said in his address.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd