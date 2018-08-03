Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 15 IPS, 7 PPS officers

Altogether 15 Indian Police Services (IPS) and seven Provincial Police Services (PPS) officers have been transferred by the government on Thursday. According to an official statement, the significant changes include Raja Srivastava, Inspector General (IG), Agra (range), Mohit Agarwal, IG (Public Grievances), Ramit Sharma, IG, Allahabad (range), and Luv Kumar, Deputy IG (Jail). While Srivastava has been made the new IG (Public Grievances), Agarwal will be the new IG Allahabad (range). Sharma has been made the IG (Special Research) and Luv Kumar will be the new (IG) Agra (range).

Himanshu Kumar, Superin-tendent of Police (SP) of Govt. Railway Police (GRP), Jhansi, will exchange his position with Prateep Kumar Mishra, SP, GRP, Allahabad. Lucknow SP (north) Anurag Vats will be the new SP, Sultanpur, replacing Amit Sharma, who has been made the SP, Logistics. SP (east) Kanpur, Anurag Arya will replace Kuntal Kishore as the new SP, Amethi. Kishore will be the SP, Law and Order, Lucknow. Aligarh SP (rural) Yashvir Singh will take the charge of SP, Ghazipur, replacing Somen Verma, who will be the SP (crime) in Lucknow.

Ambedkarnagar Additional SP Surendra Kumar Das will take charge as Kanpur SP (east). Vikrant Veer, the Additional SP, Ballia, will be the Lucknow SP (north) and Gonda Additional SP, Mani Lal Patidar will be the new SP (rural), Aligarh.

