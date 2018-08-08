Yogi Adityanath govt recommends CBI probe in Deoria shelter home case; SIT to investigate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

The Yogi Adityanath government Tuesday recommended a CBI probe into allegations of sexual exploitation of inmates at a shelter home in Deoria, from where 24 girls were rescued Monday.

The chief minister also announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) — headed by Additional Director General (ADG) Crime and comprising SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and SP, Police Training School (PTS), Meerut as members — would be formed to probe the case. Moreover, the Special Task Force (STF) would be assisting the SIT in the investigation, he added.

Speaking to the media late Tuesday evening following a meeting with the chief secretary and DGP over a report submitted by the high-level committee, Adityanath said that the shelter home had been operating since 2009 and financial irregularities in 2015-2016 had been detected, following which their government had ordered cancellation of its license and shifting of the inmates in 2017.

“The centre was operational since 2009. In 2015-2016, financial irregularities were found in a CBI inquiry. With the centre being on the agency’s radar, our government cancelled its recognition in June 2017. The district administration was ordered to close the centre and shift the children living there to other government centres. The district administration did not act upon it in time, and keeping this in mind, we transferred the district magistrate. After a report in this regard, we are also serving him a chargesheet,” the chief minister said.

He added, “The then district probation officer (now on a different posting) was suspended yesterday itself. The present DPO and in-charge DPO have also been served chargesheets for laxity. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairman has also been suspended. This committee was formed in 2015 and serious irregularities have been detected.”

Adityanath said that the role of the police would also be investigated. “This is because an FIR was registered on July 30 against the centre at the concerned police station, but no action was taken. ADG Gorakhpur zone, Dawa Sherpa, has been asked to investigate the role of the police,” he added.

“As the centre had been running since 2009 and previous governments had given grants to the organisation with great generosity, those in the CWC were the beneficiaries of the previous government’s kindness. With this, directly or indirectly, these people might be involved. That is why, to clarify who is responsible, we are recommending a CBI probe,” said Adityanath.

He also said an order has been issued to shift the girls to Varanasi.

