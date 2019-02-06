Yogi Adityanath govt got rid of goons, mafia in UP: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday claimed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has dramatically improved after the Yogi Adityanath government took over.

Earlier, policemen were afraid of goons, Shah said in an apparent dig at the previous Samajwadi Party government.

The state has now been rid of goons and the land mafia, he told booth-level Bharatiya Janata Party workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shah said nobody believed him when he said last time that the BJP will win 70 of the 80 parliamentary seats in the state.

He praised party workers for making that possible in the 2014 elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP now faces a challenge from the recently formed Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.