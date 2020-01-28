Yogi Adityanath flags off Ganga Yatra, takes dig at Kejriwal govt

Yogi Adityanath in Bijnor on Monday. (Express) Yogi Adityanath in Bijnor on Monday. (Express)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first phase of Ganga Yatra from Bijnor and Governor Anandiben Patel flagged off the yatra from Ballia on Monday. Both yatras will culminate in Kanpur on Friday.

Adityanath said that those who considers the river Ganga as their mother should do their duty towards her.

“The Ganga, after crossing Kanpur, transformed into a drain. This hurt both our faith and economy. I took a pledge and made Ganga ever-flowing and clean, even in Kanpur,” he said.

Taking a dig at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Adityanath said that if the AAP government in the national capital had “resolve”, even Yamuna would be as clean as Ganga.

Elaborating on the idea behind the Ganga Yatra, Adityanath said there are questions on how Ganga would be clean and how its flow would be maintained and the yatra has been organised to spread awareness about what the state government is doing in this regard.

Seeking public participation in the yatra, Adityanath said, “Prevent dirty drain material from falling into the Ganga in cities as well as villages. If we work with commitment and by setting goals, the Ganga will become an example in the country and the world.”

Inaugurating the yatra from Ballia, Governor Anandiben Patel spoke of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath have taken an initiative of organic farming along rivers. “Through this Ganga yatra, Ganga would be linked with the economy, besides making it clean and ever-flowing,” said the Governor. Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi joined the Governor at the Ballia event.

The yatra from Bijnore will pass through Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Kasganj, Farukhabad, Kannauj, Hardoi before culminating in Kanpur. The yatra from Ballia will reach Kanpur through Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Unnao.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App