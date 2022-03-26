scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Yogi Adityanath’s first decision after taking oath as CM for 2nd term: free ration scheme extended

A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the state, Adityanath said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 26, 2022 11:33:59 am
Yogi Adityanath, UP, UP cabinet, Yogi cabinet, UP CM, Uttar Pradesh, UP free ration scheme, UP ration scheme, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsYogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM for the second time.

In his first cabinet meeting after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that his government has decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next three months. The scheme had found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election speech as “Modi ka namak”.

