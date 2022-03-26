Yogi Adityanath’s first decision after taking oath as CM for 2nd term: free ration scheme extended

0 Comment(s) *
In his first cabinet meeting after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that his government has decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next three months. The scheme had found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election speech as “Modi ka namak”.
A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the state, Adityanath said.
