scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Latest news
Live now

LIVE: Express e-Adda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath to begin shortly

Yogi Adityanath at Express e-Adda LIVE: With less than a year to go for the next Assembly elections in UP, Adityanath has emerged as the face of the BJP in the state, whose presence is sought after in elections from Bengal to Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 23, 2021 6:39:54 pm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is our guest at The Indian Express e-Adda today. At the e-Adda, Adityanath will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Ravish Tiwari, Political Editor and Chief of National Bureau, The Indian Express.

With less than a year to go for the next Assembly elections in UP, Adityanath has emerged as the face of the BJP in the state, whose presence is sought after in elections from Bengal to Kerala.

Known to be a leader who does not hesitate to speak his mind, Adityanath has taken several tough decisions during his tenure at the helm, often drawing flak from the Opposition and triggering controversies. They include the closure of illegal slaughterhouses, setting up of “anti-romeo” squads, condoning a series of encounters of criminals by police, and pushing through the anti-conversion and property damages recovery laws.

However, his administration recently faced flak for the gaps in infrastructure and preparation in tackling the second Covid wave, with Adityanath himself testing positive. Earlier this month, amidst speculation about changes in his government, Adityanath visited Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda.

Live Blog

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be speaking at Express E-adda today. Follow this space for LIVE updates.

18:39 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Express e-Adda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is our guest at The Indian Express e-Adda today. At the e-Adda, Adityanath will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Ravish Tiwari, Political Editor and Chief of National Bureau, The Indian Express.

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change. As these discussions moved online during the pandemic, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, and former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian were guests at the E-Adda.

Among prominent guests at past editions of Express Adda have been Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, cancer specialist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, and cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.