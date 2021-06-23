LIVE: Express e-Adda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath to begin shortly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is our guest at The Indian Express e-Adda today. At the e-Adda, Adityanath will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Ravish Tiwari, Political Editor and Chief of National Bureau, The Indian Express.

With less than a year to go for the next Assembly elections in UP, Adityanath has emerged as the face of the BJP in the state, whose presence is sought after in elections from Bengal to Kerala.

Known to be a leader who does not hesitate to speak his mind, Adityanath has taken several tough decisions during his tenure at the helm, often drawing flak from the Opposition and triggering controversies. They include the closure of illegal slaughterhouses, setting up of “anti-romeo” squads, condoning a series of encounters of criminals by police, and pushing through the anti-conversion and property damages recovery laws.

However, his administration recently faced flak for the gaps in infrastructure and preparation in tackling the second Covid wave, with Adityanath himself testing positive. Earlier this month, amidst speculation about changes in his government, Adityanath visited Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda.