Express e-Adda with Yogi Adityanath: BJP will win more than 300 seats in upcoming elections, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that he is confident that BJP will win over 300 seats in the upcoming state elections next year. “We will go amid the public with the work we have done. I am confident that BJP will win over 300 seats in the upcoming state elections,” Adityanath said at Express e-Adda.

Adityanath was is in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Ravish Tiwari, Political Editor and Chief of National Bureau, The Indian Express.

During the session, the UP chief minister spoke on a range of topics including Covid-19, ‘Love Jihad’, and the 2022 state election. Defending his government’s decision to conduct Panchayat polls amid the second wave of Covid-19, Yogi Adityanath said, “It was said that Covid-19 spread in UP because of Panchayat elections. Some said that a case of murder must be registered against the Election Commission. I want to ask..were there any elections in Maharashtra or Delhi, was there a Kumbh there?”

On ‘Love Jihad’, the CM said that the term was mentioned by the Kerala High Court in 2009. “Later, Karnataka HC also passed an order on it. We arrested 2 people recently who were targeting kids and women…Nearly 100 such cases were seen across the state,” he said, adding that the law is applicable to all people.