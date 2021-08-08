Express e-Adda with Yogi Adityanath: BJP will win more than 300 seats in upcoming elections, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that he is confident that BJP will win over 300 seats in the upcoming state elections next year. “We will go amid the public with the work we have done. I am confident that BJP will win over 300 seats in the upcoming state elections,” Adityanath said at Express e-Adda.
Adityanath was is in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Ravish Tiwari, Political Editor and Chief of National Bureau, The Indian Express.
During the session, the UP chief minister spoke on a range of topics including Covid-19, ‘Love Jihad’, and the 2022 state election. Defending his government’s decision to conduct Panchayat polls amid the second wave of Covid-19, Yogi Adityanath said, “It was said that Covid-19 spread in UP because of Panchayat elections. Some said that a case of murder must be registered against the Election Commission. I want to ask..were there any elections in Maharashtra or Delhi, was there a Kumbh there?”
On ‘Love Jihad’, the CM said that the term was mentioned by the Kerala High Court in 2009. “Later, Karnataka HC also passed an order on it. We arrested 2 people recently who were targeting kids and women…Nearly 100 such cases were seen across the state,” he said, adding that the law is applicable to all people.
Watch the full session of Express Adda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath:
When asked about the rumblings in Lucknow political corridors, the alleged standoff with PM Modi and a possible Cabinet reshuffle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: "Such rumours always arise. We never pay much attention to them. It will be better if we all avoid them."
"PM Modi always reminded us to check laxity in containing Covid-19...He gave us the mantra of 'Test, Track and Treat'," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at Express e-Adda.
"Today we had only 208 cases of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. One of our district– Mahoba– is completely Covid-free. Cases in as many as 52 districts are in single digit," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at Express e-Adda.
"We faced no issue in working for the first 3-4 years. However, after March 2020, Covid-19 became a breaker in state's progress," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at Express e-Adda.
Speaking at Express e-Adda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state was at number 16 in the list of ease of doing business, now it is on the second spot.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is our guest at The Indian Express e-Adda today. At the e-Adda, Adityanath will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Ravish Tiwari, Political Editor and Chief of National Bureau, The Indian Express.