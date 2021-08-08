scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Must Read

Express e-Adda with Yogi Adityanath: BJP will win more than 300 seats in upcoming elections, says UP CM

Yogi Adityanath at Express e-Adda: During the session, the UP chief minister spoke on a range of topics including Covid-19, 'Love Jihad', and the 2022 state election.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2021 9:44:52 pm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that he is confident that BJP will win over 300 seats in the upcoming state elections next year. “We will go amid the public with the work we have done. I am confident that BJP will win over 300 seats in the upcoming state elections,” Adityanath said at Express e-Adda.

Adityanath was is in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Ravish Tiwari, Political Editor and Chief of National Bureau, The Indian Express.

During the session, the UP chief minister spoke on a range of topics including Covid-19, ‘Love Jihad’, and the 2022 state election. Defending his government’s decision to conduct Panchayat polls amid the second wave of Covid-19, Yogi Adityanath said, “It was said that Covid-19 spread in UP because of Panchayat elections. Some said that a case of murder must be registered against the Election Commission. I want to ask..were there any elections in Maharashtra or Delhi, was there a Kumbh there?”

On ‘Love Jihad’, the CM said that the term was mentioned by the Kerala High Court in 2009. “Later, Karnataka HC also passed an order on it. We arrested 2 people recently who were targeting kids and women…Nearly 100 such cases were seen across the state,” he said, adding that the law is applicable to all people.

Live Blog

UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke on a range of topics at Express E-adda today. Catch all highlights below.

21:31 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Watch Express Adda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Watch the full session of Express Adda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath: 

21:15 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Yogi Adityanath on UP rumblings, standoff with PM

When asked about the rumblings in Lucknow political corridors, the alleged standoff with PM Modi and a possible Cabinet reshuffle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: "Such rumours always arise. We never pay much attention to them. It will be better if we all avoid them."

20:58 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Yogi Adityanath on 'Love Jihad'

"In 2009 Kerala HC had mentioned Love Jihad. Later, Karnataka HC also passed an order on it. We arrested 2 people recently who were targeting kids and women...Nearly 100 such cases were seen across the state," Yogi Adityanath said. He also said that the law is applicable to all people.

20:36 (IST)23 Jun 2021
BJP will win over 300 seats in coming UP elections: Yogi Adityanath

"We will go amid the public with the work we have done. I am confident that BJP will win over 300 seats in the upcoming state elections," says Yogi Adityanath at Express e-Adda.

20:29 (IST)23 Jun 2021
UP CM defends Panchayat polls, Kumbh decision

"It was said that Covid-19 spread in UP because of Panchayat elections. Some said that a case of murder must be registered against the Election Commission. I want to ask..were there any elections in Maharashtra or Delhi, was there a Kumbh there?"  CM Yogi Adityanath said at ExpressAdda.  

20:11 (IST)23 Jun 2021
PM Modi constantly reminded us to check laxity in containing Covid: Yogi Adityanath

"PM Modi always reminded us to check laxity in containing Covid-19...He gave us the mantra of 'Test, Track and Treat'," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at Express e-Adda. 

20:00 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Covid cases in 52 districts are in single digit: UP CM

"Today we had only 208 cases of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. One of our district– Mahoba– is completely Covid-free. Cases in as many as 52 districts are in single digit," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at Express e-Adda. 

19:54 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Covid became a breaker state's progress: Yogi Adityanath

"We faced no issue in working for the first 3-4 years. However, after March 2020, Covid-19 became a breaker in state's progress," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at Express e-Adda.

19:50 (IST)23 Jun 2021
We were at 16th spot in ease of business list, now at second: Yogi Adityanath

Speaking at Express e-Adda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state was at number 16 in the list of ease of doing business, now it is on the second spot.  

19:37 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Express e-Adda with Yogi Adityanath begins

Express e-Adda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath has started. Watch LIVE:  

19:16 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Express e-Adda with Yogi Adityanath to begin shortly.

Express e-Adda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath will begin shortly. Watch the event LIVE on youtube: 

18:39 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Express e-Adda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is our guest at The Indian Express e-Adda today. At the e-Adda, Adityanath will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Ravish Tiwari, Political Editor and Chief of National Bureau, The Indian Express.

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change. As these discussions moved online during the pandemic, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, and former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian were guests at the E-Adda.

Among prominent guests at past editions of Express Adda have been Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, cancer specialist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, and cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.