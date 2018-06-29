Yogi Adityanath declines to wear cap at Kabir’s mausoleum

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about how Kabir Das preached unity while addressing a gathering in Maghar, Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath declined to wear a cap offered by the caretaker of the poet’s mausoleum. Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Khadim Hussain, who took over as caretaker after his father died three years ago, said, “For generations, my family members have been caretakers of Kabir’s mazaar (shrine) here. I took over from my father Shabbir Hussain Ansari following his death. This is the first time anyone has refused the wear the cap.” However, he added that he has no hard feelings, and understood that the CM could not wear it, being part of the BJP.

On Wednesday, when Adityanath came to the mausoleum, Khadim said he offered him a cap to cover his head, as per tradition. “The chief minister politely refused the cap with a smile and said that he accepts it but does not wear it,” he added. In a video released by a news agency, Adityanath is seen entering the mazaar and folding his hands. He is then seen stopping the caretaker when the latter attempts to place the cap on his head. The caretaker then hands the cap to the CM, who is seen holding it for a few seconds after which he folds his hands again. The caretaker then puts the cap away.

#WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear karakul cap offered to him at Sant Kabir’s Mazar in Maghar. (27.06.2018) pic.twitter.com/MYb9Mar3WP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2018

Khadim further said, “We have given it to several people. I remember, years ago, a white cap was given to Mulayam Singh Yadav, who wore it immediately. It was a yellow fur cap, which I was also wearing…But we have no hard feelings, we understand. There is BJP government…he does not wear a cap, so he did not wear it.” In Maghar, Kabir’s mausoleum is situated next to a temple, which is seen as a symbol of unity.

After laying the foundation stone of the Sant Kabir Academy earlier in the day, Modi had said, “Unhone jati pati ke bhed tode…sab manas ki ek jati yeh ghoshit kiya…” (He removed differences among communities and declared that a human being has only one caste…).

BJP’s state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said the incident should not be linked to politics. “Kaun kya pehnega yeh uska vishesha adhikar hai. Isko politics se nahi jodna chahiye. Hum log to vikas karna chahte hain, lekin Opposition sirf avrodh paida karna chahta hai (Everyone has a right to wear what they want, this should not be linked to politics. We want to facilitate progress, but the Opposition is only interested in creating obstacles).”

