Yogi Adityanath compares Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb: He couldn’t take father, uncle along

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, comparing him with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Addressing a gathering of Nishad Kashyap and Bind communities in Lucknow as part of the BJP’s ongoing OBC Morcha Sammelan, Adityanath referred to Akhilesh’s spat with his father and his uncle, who has now launched a new front. He said the SP chief could not be trusted to take the OBCs along in the grand opposition coalition.

“Jo apne baap aur apne chacha ka nahi hua, wo aapko apne sath jodne ki baat karta hai… Itihas mein ek paatra aate hain, kaise unhone apne baap ko qaid karke rakh diya tha.Isi liye koi Musalman apne putra ka naam Aurangzeb nahi rakhta. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki kuch aisa hi Samajwadi Party ke saath jud gaya hai… Itihas apne aap ko dohrata hai aur waise hi dohrane ka karya ho raha hai (One who could not take his father and uncle along claims that he will take you along… a character in history jailed his father. This is why no Muslim names his son Aurangzeb. I think the same is the case with SP. History repeats itself and that is what is happening),” said Adityanath.

He added that it was SP that caused reservation for the community to fail in court. He claimed his government was contesting the case to get a favourable verdict.

In order to woo the Nishad community, CM announced that the government would install a statue of Lord Ram along with that of Nishadraj, in Shringverpur, about 45 km from Allahabad, on the road to Lucknow. Shringverpur is the mythical place where the Nishad king gave Sita, Lord Ram and his brother Laxman a grand welcome. Adityanath also announced that work on a Rs 34-crore project to turn the place into a pilgrimage centre had started.

Addressing the OBC community, Adityanath said: “Aapke DNA mein hai Ram Bhakti…”

He added that no follower of “Raavan, Duryodhan or Kansa” could teach “Ram bhakti” to members of Nishad or Kashyap community. He said that thinking about “Ram Rajya” starts from the point, where one connects the deprived from the schemes of government for their benefit.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Avaneesh Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism), said, “While Rs 34 crore would be spent on development of the region from tourism funds, separate funds would be allocated for the statues, which have been announced by Chief Minister.”

