Yogi Adityanath: Committed to restoring ancient glory of Ayodhya

Stating that both the Central and state governments were “committed to restoring Ayodhya to its ancient glory and importance”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said widespread development was being carried out in the city, and directed the authorities to expedite work.

While reviewing presentations on the work being done to transform the city into a tourism hub, the Chief Minister said those coming to Ayodhya should receive world-class facilities. “So, streets should be widened followed by a proper road network to boost smooth transportation,” he said.

“Proper road network should be prepared for those coming to Ayodhya from every part of the world. On both the sides of the roads, there should be drinking water and toilet facilities along with multi-level parking lots. This will help people avoid parking their vehicles on roads. This should be in place in addition to bigger bus stands… The Ayodhya dhaam is a very important place on the world map and has tremendous tourism potential. This will also bring major job opportunities. To help tourists, trained guides should also be available. The Bharat Kund, Surya Kund and Nandi Gram should quickly be developed,” said the CM.

According to a statement issued by the state information department, the CM was informed about the redevelopment and beautification of ghats in Ayodhya, along with the ongoing development of Shri Ramchandra Das Paramhans Samadhi. A Muktidhaam near the Ramghat station is also being constructed.

“The CM has also issued directions that the city should be developed as a solar city. The housing, urban development, religious affairs and public works departments have been asked to develop inter-departmental coordination. Directions have also been issued to lay underground cables to avoid open wires,” the statement added.