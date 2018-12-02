Yogi Adityanath: If BJP forms govt in Telangana, Owaisi will have to flee Hyderabad

Launching a frontal attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday warned that if BJP comes to power in Telangana, the Muslim leader would have to flee Hyderabad just like Nizam. Adityanath made the comments while addressing a rally at Telangana’s Vikarabad district, which borders Hyderabad and is considered a bastion of the AIMIM.

“If BJP forms the government in Telangana, I can tell you that Owaisi will have to run away just like Nizam was compelled to run away from Hyderabad. BJP will give security to all but will not allow those who spread anarchy,” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying.

Owaisi’s party exerts considerable influence in areas in and around Hyderabad. As many as 24 constituencies come under the Greater Hyderabad region and at least seven of these seats are considered to be AIMIM bastions.

The firebrand BJP leader’s comments come on the back of Owaisi castigating the UP CM recently over his comments on ‘Ali’.

Targeting Congress leader Kamal Nath over a video where he was seen asking Muslim supporters to ensure 90 per cent of electors from the community voted for the party, Adityanath had said, “Kamal Nath said they don’t need SC, ST votes. They need just the votes of Muslims. You keep your Ali, for us Bajrang Bali will be enough.”

Training his guns on Congress for obstructing the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath accused the party and TRS of indulging in Muslim appeasement. “If anyone is creating an obstruction in the way of construction of a grand temple in the birthplace of Lord Ram, it’s Congress,” he said at a rally in Sangareddy.

The UP CM also lashed out at the Congress and TRS for making religion a foundation while introducing schemes. The BJP, he said, does not discriminate between caste, creed and religion while drafting policies. “Congress says if it forms a government in Telangana it will provide area development funds to Muslims. Congress policies are divisive, with wrong intentions,” Adityanath said.