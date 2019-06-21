Yogi Adityanath asks officials to identify corrupt govt staff, give them VRS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to crack the whip on corrupt employees and give them voluntary retirement.

Reviewing the work of Secretariat Administration Department, Adityanath said there is no place for such officials and staff in the government, an official release said. He directed officers to prepare a list of corrupt employees and suggested that they should be forced to take voluntary retirement, it said. He asked the officials to take firm action against the corrupt employees and stop their promotion process.

Meanwhile, the state government is set to introduce Khadi school uniforms on a pilot basis in some districts to promote the indigenous fabric among children, Basic Education Minister Anupama Jaiswal said on Thursday. “In order to promote Khadi, and also enable the children to know its importance, the state government has decided to introduce Khadi school uniform in primary schools (Classes I to V) in the state on a pilot project basis,” Jaiswal, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education, told reporters here.

Initially, the project will be implemented in one block each in four districts from the academic session starting in July, she said. “As per the results, the pilot project will be replicated across the state,” she added. —PTI Inputs