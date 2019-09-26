Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 6,000 a year to each triple talaq victim

Reaching out to victims of triple talaq and women abandoned by their husbands, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday made a slew of announcements for their welfare including financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year and free legal aid to every such woman. He also warned of strict against Hindu men who take a second wife.

At an event in Lucknow under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, where he met around 300 victims of triple talaq, Adityanath said: “Educated women should be absorbed in government jobs while arrangements should be made to provide them shelter and education under different schemes. These women should be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan,” he said.

“Women who have suffered because of triple talaq and those who have been abandoned by their husbands, they should be given Rs 6,000 per year, so they have financial stability. This will help in their rehabilitation,” he said, adding that their children should be given free education.

“I was looking at statistics for Uttar Pradesh. There were 273 cases related to triple talaq in the last one year. We got FIRs lodged in all cases. These were cases where Muslim women were exploited and deprived of their rights. Action will be taken against policemen who have failed to take action.”

“Our fight does not end with this (triple talaq). Even Hindu men who take more than one wife, torment or abandon the first wife, will face strict action and will not be spared. Our fight is for the dignity of women,” he said.

“I would also like to ask the minority welfare department that these Muslim women. if needed, these women should be given rights over Waqf properties in the state.”

He said arrangements will be made by the state to fight the cases of triple talaq victims. “I was listening to the problems of triple talaq victims. The home department should make arrangements to fight cases free for triple talaq victims.”

He gave directions to the social welfare department and other departments concerned to draw up welfare schemes for the victims. “Proper schemes should be implemented for the overall development of society and no person should feel neglected,” he said, directing officials to identify triple talaq victims and hold such interactive programmes at the divisional level.

He targeted the previous governments for ignoring Muslim women and not bringing in law against triple talaq. “They kept seeking votes in the name of secularism, but never did anything for Muslim women,” he said.