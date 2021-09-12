Yogi Adityanath: Earlier, ration went to those saying ‘abba jaan’; BJP ended appeasement

Addressing a meeting ahead of the Assembly polls next year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said there was a time when those who said ‘Abba Jaan’ (father) used to digest ration meant for the poor, but BJP has ended the politics of appeasement in the country.

“We don’t discriminate on the basis of identity. But earlier, it was different. Did you all get rations before 2017? Earlier, only those who said ‘Abba Jaan’ were digesting the ration. Back then, the ration used to reach Nepal or Bangladesh. But today, if there is any corruption in disbursement of food grains, then those who are guilty are sent to jail,” Adityanath said in Kushinagar.

#WATCH | Under PM Modi leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics….Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration?….Earlier only those who used to say ‘Abba Jaan’ were digesting the ration: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Kushinagar pic.twitter.com/CPr6IMbwry — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2021

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the political agenda in the country.

“Earlier, our country was preoccupied with the politics of language, caste, ethnicity, and family. But PM Modi worked for the development of the poor, the farmers, people in rural areas, the youth and women. As a result, all people now are equal beneficiaries of this process of development and there is no place for appeasement,” he said.

“As long as there was politics of appeasement in this country, there was no development. Then we had only riots, corruption, anarchy and terrorism. Now we have saab ka saath, saab ka vikas, and so we enjoy everyone’s trust,” he added.

Reacting sharply to his statement, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said BJP cannot contest elections without spreading “blatant communalism & hatred”.

“I’ve always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting any election with an agenda other than blatant communalism & hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus,” he tweeted.

I’ve always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting any election with an agenda other than blatant communalism & hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus. https://t.co/zaYtK43vpd — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 12, 2021

Earlier this year, Adityanath had triggered vociferous protests by the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state legislative council when he referred to the party’s founder Mulayam Singh Yadav as ‘abba jaan’.

Adityanath made the comment while criticising the SP’s alleged duplicity on Covid-19 vaccination. He was addressing the House on his administration’s efforts and initiatives to manage the pandemic, including steps taken for testing and inoculation.

Hitting out at SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath had said on that occasion, “Who were those who said we will not take the vaccine? Who were those personalities who said this is BJP’s vaccine and we will not take it? These people are guilty of the most heinous crime against those who lost their lives due to lack of vaccination. When ‘abba jaan’ took the vaccine then those people said we are also going to take the vaccine.”

As SP leaders objected to the comments, alleging that the CM had used “unparliamentary language”, Adityanath responded by asking them since when had ‘abba jaan’ become ‘unparliamentary’.