Yogi Adityanath: 2020 was full of challenges, but also brought us closer to tech

Inaugurating the Carpet Expo Mart in Bhadohi district on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said 2020 was full of challenges, but it was also a year of accomplishments and in 2021, Uttar Pradesh will convey the message of peace and harmony.

The CM said Covid-19 brought everyone closer to technology. In 2021, the state will show leadership in development, and not disturbances. Attacking the previous government, he alleged that there was no development as the issues of farmer, poor, women and youth on its agenda.

“Yeh antim diwas hai… Kal se hum 2021 mein pravesh karenge. 2020 humare liye chunautipurna tha, technology se jorne ka varsha bhi tha, humare liye uplabhdihiyon ka bhi varsha tha (Today is the last day. From tomorrow, 2021 will start. 2020 has been full of challenges for us, but also the year that linked us to technology. It was the year of achievements),” said the CM.

Along with defeating the coronavirus, work on Ayodhya’s Ram temple construction started as well, he said.

The CM said UP has proved that peace and harmony will not come from outside, but have to be brought about by the people in the state. “Hum sab vikas ke liye agrehi banege, jhagra fasad ke nahi (We will become leaders in development, and not in fights and tussles),” he added.

The CM alleged that since 1947 to 2014, the previous government divided the society on the basis of caste, creed and religion. It did not provide the benefits of Kisan Samman Nidhi and Minimum Support Price. Today, farmers and the poor are given houses as well as benefits under different schemes by the present government, he added.

The export mart has been built at a cost of Rs 179 crore and the CM said it will bring the world market to Bhadohi.

However, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the project was being inaugurated for the third time.

“While taking credit of the SP government’s works, BJP has now also started claiming credit by inaugurating the Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart thrice. The government should inform when they will complete work on Babatpur-Bhadohi Marg and other unfinished projects,” Akhilesh tweeted.

He added that BJP should not waste public money on event management.

Sprawling over 7.50 acre, the project has been developed at a cost of nearly Rs 179 crore.

Bhadohi district is known for its carpets, which are widely exported. Thus, the mart is expected to give a common platform to buyers and sellers.