Yogendra Yadav resigns from SKM panel

Social activist Yogendra Yadav, who played an instrumental role in coordinating the recent farmers’ movement, has resigned from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) coordination committee. He, however, said he would continue to be a “soldier” of the farmers’ collective.

The SKM, an umbrella body of around 40 farmer unions, made Yadav’s resignation letter public during a press conference at Gurudwara Rakabganj in Delhi. “I will no longer be able to shoulder the responsibility of being the member of SKM’s coordination committee. It is important that the energies of all movements and opposition political parties be joined to fight against the anti-farmer Modi government. So, for this, I am in touch with other movements as well apart from farmers’ movement. Seeing my this priority, it will not be possible for me to do justice with the responsibility of SKM coordination committee,” Yadav said.

He appealed to the farmers’ body to relieve him of his responsibilities. He stressed that being a member of “Jai Kisan Andolan”, he would always be a “soldier” of the SKM. ENS