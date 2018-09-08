Yogendra Yadav detained by Tamil Nadu police, claims he was manhandled, dragged

Yogendra Yadav said he had acquired permission from the District Magistrate for the visit. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File) Yogendra Yadav said he had acquired permission from the District Magistrate for the visit. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File)

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav was detained by the Tamil Nadu police in Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on Saturday. The ‘Movement Against 8 Lane Way’ had invited him to meet farmers over the Chennai-Salem expressway project. In a series of tweets, Yadav claimed he was manhandled and pushed into a police van.

“TN police has detained me and team in Thiruvannannamalai district. We came on the invitation of Movement Against 8Lane Way. We were prevented from going to meet farmers, phones snatched, manhandled and pushed into police van. First hand experience of police state in TN!” Yadav tweeted.

In a video posted by Swaraj India, the leader added, “I’m told that I am not allowed to visit farmers because there is a law and order problem… because im going to create unrest.” He said that he was barred from the visit despite telling officials that he would meet farmers inside their homes.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav detained by Tamil Nadu Police while he was on the way to a farmers protest in solidarity & support to affected families. तमिल नाडु में किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन देने जा रहे स्वराज इंडिया अध्यक्ष योगेंद्र यादव को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है! pic.twitter.com/aNRIdRUeQP — Swaraj India (@_SwarajIndia) September 8, 2018

Yadav also tweeted saying, he was detained without any formal order.

It’s 4 hours now, we are still locked inside this marriage hall. No formal order

Not even oral information about whether we are under detention or arrest

9 Farmers who met me this morning detained

Another 40 farmers waiting to meet me also detained. Rule of law? Or police Raj? — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 8, 2018

Farmers have been protesting against a project to build an eight-lane highway connecting Chennai and Salem, which runs through Tiruvannamalai district. Yadav was conducting an enquiry into whether farmers really wanted to give up their land for the project or if they were being pressured by the police. Yadav said he had acquired permission from the District Magistrate for the visit.

