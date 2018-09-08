Yogendra Yadav detained by Tamil Nadu police, claims he was manhandled, dragged

Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
Yogendra Yadav detained in Tiruvannamalai: In a series of tweets, Yadav claimed he was manhandled and he was pushed into a police van while visiting farmers over the Chennai-Salem expressway project.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2018 3:34:19 pm
(Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File)

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav was detained by the Tamil Nadu police in Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on Saturday. The ‘Movement Against 8 Lane Way’ had invited him to meet farmers over the Chennai-Salem expressway project. In a series of tweets, Yadav claimed he was manhandled and pushed into a police van.

“TN police has detained me and team in Thiruvannannamalai district. We came on the invitation of Movement Against 8Lane Way. We were prevented from going to meet farmers, phones snatched, manhandled and pushed into police van. First hand experience of police state in TN!” Yadav tweeted.

In a video posted by Swaraj India, the leader added, “I’m told that I am not allowed to visit farmers because there is a law and order problem… because im going to create unrest.” He said that he was barred from the visit despite telling officials that he would meet farmers inside their homes.

Yadav also tweeted saying, he was detained without any formal order.

Farmers have been protesting against a project to build an eight-lane highway connecting Chennai and Salem, which runs through Tiruvannamalai district. Yadav was conducting an enquiry into whether farmers really wanted to give up their land for the project or if they were being pressured by the police. Yadav said he had acquired permission from the District Magistrate for the visit.

