I-T raid at sisters’ hospital in Rewari aimed to silence my voice: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj Abhiyaan founder Yogendra Yadav. (Source: File photo) Swaraj Abhiyaan founder Yogendra Yadav. (Source: File photo)

Income Tax department officials Wednesday conducted raids at two hospitals run by Swaraj India party leader Yogendra Yadav’s sisters in Rewari town of Haryana. Yadav has termed the action as an attempt to ‘silence’ him as he had launched an agitation for fair crop price for farmers and against liquor shops in the city.

The raids had started at 11 am at Kalawati Hospital-cum-Nursing Home run by Yadav’s elder sister Neelima Yadav and Kamla Nursing Home is run by other sister Poonam Yadav in Rewari town Yogendra Yadav is youngest among the three siblings. Poonam’s husband Narender Yadav is a child specialist.

“I have come to know that the IT department teams along with policemen arrived in 10-15 vehicles to conduct the raids. After that nobody was allowed to come out from both hospitals. The doctors were also not allowed to go out from their cabins. I tried to contact my sisters several times but there was no response to any of the phone calls,” said Yadav while speaking to The Indian Express on late Wednesday evening when the raids were still on.

“There are over 100 hospitals, nursing homes or clinics in Rewari town but I have not heard about any raids at any of them expect at the two hospitals run by my sisters. This shows that it’s clear cut exercise aimed to silence me as I have announced a stir to ensure fair crop price for farmers and against liquor shops in hospitals,” Yadav, 54, alleged. In his tweets, Yadav alleged that the Modi regime has targeted his family.

According to Yadav, the raids have been conducted just two days ahead of a crucial meeting of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) in New Delhi. Rewari SP Rajesh Duggal told The Indian Express that the IT officials did not seek help from the local police.

Yadav was one among the founder leaders of Aam Aadmi Party but had launched Swaraj Abhiyan in 2015 after AAP expelled him. In October 2016, he had formed a political outfit Swaraj India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App