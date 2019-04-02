Yogendra Yadav alleges irregularities in SSC chief tenure

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav Monday alleged irregularities in the tenure extension of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) chairman Ashim Khurana. Speaking at a press conference, Yadav claimed the extension was to “hide the SSC scam and protect the corrupt”. Khurana was SSC chairman in 2017, when an alleged paper leak took place in the entrance exam. A CBI probe was ordered and the case is pending in Supreme Court.

“I have nothing to say in my personal capacity. I am a public servant and I obey orders. The Department of Personnel and Training will be in a better position to respond,” Khurana said. The DoPT did not respond to calls.

According to Yadav, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet ordered that Khurana should receive a one-year extension, two days after retiring. Yadav presented notings from the UPSC and Law Ministry to claim that apprehensions had been raised over the extension being given “retrospectively”. ENS