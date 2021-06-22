Yoga ray of hope when world fighting pandemic, says PM

When the world is fighting the pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an event to mark the seventh International Yoga Day on Monday morning.

“Even though major public events have not been organised in countries around the world and in India for two years, the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, “If there are threats to humanity, yoga often shows us a way to holistic health. Yoga also gives us a happier way of life. I am sure, yoga will continue playing its preventive as well as promotive role in the healthcare of the masses.”

During the event, the Prime Minister also launched the mYoga app. “In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. We will be launching the mYoga app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us achieve our ‘One World, One Health’ motto,” he added.

Stating that yoga helps in the “healing process,” Modi said, “When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they have made yoga a shield for protection against the virus… Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in the healing process.”

The Ministry of Culture also celebrated the International Day of Yoga at 75 heritage locations. Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel, performed yoga at Delhi’s Red Fort, while other senior officials conducted yoga camps at various monuments. Considering the pandemic, the number of participants was restricted to 20 at each site.