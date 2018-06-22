Yoga powerful unifier in conflict-ridden world, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on 4th International Yoga Day at Forest Research Institute (FRI) ground in Dehradun. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on 4th International Yoga Day at Forest Research Institute (FRI) ground in Dehradun. (PTI)

Leading the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations on the sprawling campus of the Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI) Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described yoga as “one of the most powerful unifying forces in a conflict-ridden world”.

Before performing yoga for 45 minutes on the FRI campus, Modi addressed the 50,000 yoga enthusiasts who gathered to celebrate the day at the venue, where about 3,000 policemen were deployed. “Instead of dividing, yoga always unites. Instead of (creating) further animosity, yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, yoga heals. Practising yoga has the ability to bring an era of peace, happiness, and brotherhood,” he said in his address.

“Yoga vyakti, parivaar, samaj, desh, vishwa, aur sampoorna manavta ko jodta hai (Yoga connects people, families, societies, nations, world, and all of humanity),” the prime minister said.

He added that yoga had spread “from Dehradun to Dublin, from Shanghai to Chicago, from Jakarta to Johannesburg… from Tokyo to Toronto, from Stockholm to Sao Paulo, yoga has become a positive influence in the lives of millions.” Extending his “heartfelt wishes” to yoga lovers across the world from the “holy land of Uttarakhand,” Modi said that after witnessing the manner in which the world is embracing yoga, all Indians must learn to “respect and accept our legacy”.

“If we do not trust our legacy, then the world too will not accept us. Yoga has proved that as Hindustan connected itself to the potential of yoga, the world too connected to it,” he said.

