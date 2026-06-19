Yoga Day is latest flashpoint between Congress govt and Kerala Governor

The Congress-led government in Kerala on Thursday expressed displeasure over Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar convening a meeting of various department heads and vice-chancellors of universities to review preparations ahead of International Day of Yoga (IDY).

In a letter to Lok Bhavan, the government said such meetings fall within the responsibilities of the elected government. On Wednesday, Arlekar had chaired a meeting of VCs, senior bureaucrats and heads of departments to discuss observing IDY.

The Chief Minister’s Office said it had got in touch with the Governor’s office with regard to the meeting. The CMO said the Governor’s secretary officially informed the Chief Secretary that the officials had not been invited for a separate review meeting, but that it was only an interaction related to the International Day of Yoga. “The Chief Secretary has also sent a letter to Lok Bhavan, recording the government’s dissatisfaction over holding such a meeting. Meetings and review sessions involving government officials fall within the executive responsibilities of the government. The Chief Secretary’s letter to Lok Bhavan had urged that caution should be exercised to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future,” the CMO said in a statement.