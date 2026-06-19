Yoga Day is latest flashpoint between Congress govt and Kerala Governor

Governor Arlekar’s meeting with VCs, dept heads over preparations ahead of International Day of Yoga prompts Satheesan govt to write to Lok Bhavan, expressing ‘dissatisfaction’.

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvanananthapuramUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 04:56 AM IST
Yoga Day prep leads to new Congress govt’s latest run-in with Kerala GovernorKerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath (Photo: X @rajendraarlekar)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Congress-led government in Kerala on Thursday expressed displeasure over Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar convening a meeting of various department heads and vice-chancellors of universities to review preparations ahead of International Day of Yoga (IDY).

In a letter to Lok Bhavan, the government said such meetings fall within the responsibilities of the elected government. On Wednesday, Arlekar had chaired a meeting of VCs, senior bureaucrats and heads of departments to discuss observing IDY.

Read | After opposing PM SHRI, Kerala’s UDF government agrees to implement scheme — with riders

The Chief Minister’s Office said it had got in touch with the Governor’s office with regard to the meeting. The CMO said the Governor’s secretary officially informed the Chief Secretary that the officials had not been invited for a separate review meeting, but that it was only an interaction related to the International Day of Yoga. “The Chief Secretary has also sent a letter to Lok Bhavan, recording the government’s dissatisfaction over holding such a meeting. Meetings and review sessions involving government officials fall within the executive responsibilities of the government. The Chief Secretary’s letter to Lok Bhavan had urged that caution should be exercised to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future,” the CMO said in a statement.

Pressure from Opposition

The message to Lok Bhavan by Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s government not to interfere in the government’s responsibilities came at a time when the CPI(M)-led Opposition has been alleging that the government was not doing enough to push back against the Governor. The CPI(M) had claimed that the government remained silent when Lok Bhavan appointed Dr D Mavoothu, who is associated with a BJP-affiliated teachers’ body, as the VC of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments