Yoga Day celebrations in Gujarat: Over 1.5 crore people expected to take part

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday said that the theme for the fifth annual International Day of Yoga, to be celebrated statewide on Friday is ‘Yoga for Heartcare’ and around 1.51 crore people are expected to participate in it.

Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, the minister said the state government plans to host celebrations at major pilgrim centres of all faiths and 150 places of historic, cultural and religious significance have been marked for the day.

In Ahmedabad, the main event will be held at the Sardar Patel stadium from 6am to 8 am, in the presence of Governor O P Kohli and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join via a virtual session for 30 minutes from 6.30 am.

“We initially planned to conduct the celebrations on either June 14 or 15, but had to cancel it due to Cyclone Vayu. We are now expecting 1.51 crore people from the state to participate in the celebrations, 25 lakh more than last year,” Chudasama added.

A press release from the minister said, “The community practice of yoga will take place at 150 sites, including Modhera temple, Ambaji temple, Somnath Temple, Dwarka temple, Dakor, Shamlaji, Pavagadh, Sidi Sayed Ni Jaali mosque, Sarkhej Roza (Ahmedabad), Ranki Vav (Patan), Lothal (Harappan site), Porbandar Kirtimandir (the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi), Udwada Parsi Agiyari (South Gujarat), Amul Dairy (Anand), Dandi Kutir, Akshardham (Gandhinagar), and Tulsishyam (Gir Somnath) among others.”

The Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue in the Kevadia Colony, is also set to hold its first yoga event on the same day.