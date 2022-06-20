Yoga Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to lead mass event at Mysuru Palace in Karnataka

Yoga Day 2022 Live Updates: As the world gears up to mark the International Yoga Day on Tuesday (June 21), India is also looking forward to celebrate it in physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mass yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Friday. Modi will be joined by 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who will participate in the event. The event will start around 5:30 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, followed by a yoga session that will be conducted between 7 and 7.45 am.
The theme of this year’s Yoga Day celebrations is ‘Yoga for Humanity’ and around 25 crore people across the world are expected to take part in various events, doing yoga in unison towards better health and wellness for all. A flagship programme in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs has also been organised for a mass Yoga Protocol world over on the day following the movement of the sun.
“The programme will commence at 3 AM IST and would continue till 10 PM. Starting in Fiji, Brisbane, Australia and New Zealand, it will end in San Francisco, USA and Toronto, Canada,” Sonowal said. Seventy-nine countries and United Nations’ organisations are onboard for the programme. It will be telecast live on Doordarshan for 16 time zones.
Although yoga has long been recognised as India’s gift to the global culture of wellness, the official UN recognition came after a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The UN proclaimed June 21 as International Day of Yoga by passing a resolution on December 11, 2014 during the 69th session of the General Assembly.
Tomorrow is International Yoga Day (June 21), but you can start practising yoga without having to go to classes online or in person. All you need is an Amazon Alexa-enabled device and some space at your home to begin your yoga journey. Here is how you can start.
Hit by the pandemic, the yoga tourism sector in Mysuru is hoping to return to its former glory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru Tuesday.
A tier-II town in Karnataka, Mysuru is a global attraction for its heritage, legacy and the annual Dasara celebrations. Also known as the Pensioner’s Paradise, the town attracted around four million tourists every year in the pre-pandemic times.
According to the Yoga Federation of Mysuru, at any given point of time, there were about 2,000 foreigners learning yoga in the pre-pandemic era in the city. Read full story here
The word yoga is derived from the Sanskrit root, “yuj”, which means to join. In the scriptures, yoga has been designated as the art and science of healthy living. Maharishi Patanjali codified the Yogasutras for the first time by organising various meditation practices. There are references to yoga in Vedic culture. Hiranyagarbha preached yoga at the beginning of creation. Sages like Patanjali and Jaimini made it accessible to everyone.
With its emphasis on a healthy body and mind, yoga has been accepted as an ideal way of life. I believe that yoga is not a therapy, it is the greatest means of self-development. In Indian culture, it has always received importance as a method of realisation. Read more
The UT administration is all set to celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, 2022 on June 21 at Chandigarh’s Rock Garden, and 74 other venues with the aim to raise awareness about the physical advantages of doing yoga.
The United Nations has chosen “yoga for humanity” as the theme for this year and it is intended to discuss the significance of yoga in improving one’s mental health. The event will start around 5:30 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, followed by a yoga session that will be conducted between 7 and 7.45 am.
Around 2,000 people from various associations like Bhartiya Yog, Sansthan, participants from Patanjali, Brahma Kumari’s, AYUSH, CRPF, and many other renowned bodies will come to celebrate the day at Rock Garden. The 75 venues for yoga sessions include civil hospital 22, GMSH-16, GMSH-34, sports complex Sector-39, Sukhna Lake, and PGIMER. Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to make this Yoga Day success and further popularise Yoga.
The prime minister tweeted: “Tomorrow, 21st June will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of ‘Yoga For Humanity’, let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga."