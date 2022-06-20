Yoga Day 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi to lead mass event at Mysuru Palace in Karnataka

Yoga Day 2021 Live Updates: As the world gears up to mark the International Yoga Day on Tuesday (June 21), India is also looking forward to celebrate it in physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mass yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Friday. Modi will be joined by 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who will participate in the event. The event will start around 5:30 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, followed by a yoga session that will be conducted between 7 and 7.45 am.

The theme of this year’s Yoga Day celebrations is ‘Yoga for Humanity’ and around 25 crore people across the world are expected to take part in various events, doing yoga in unison towards better health and wellness for all. A flagship programme in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs has also been organised for a mass Yoga Protocol world over on the day following the movement of the sun.

“The programme will commence at 3 AM IST and would continue till 10 PM. Starting in Fiji, Brisbane, Australia and New Zealand, it will end in San Francisco, USA and Toronto, Canada,” Sonowal said. Seventy-nine countries and United Nations’ organisations are onboard for the programme. It will be telecast live on Doordarshan for 16 time zones.

Although yoga has long been recognised as India’s gift to the global culture of wellness, the official UN recognition came after a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The UN proclaimed June 21 as International Day of Yoga by passing a resolution on December 11, 2014 during the 69th session of the General Assembly.