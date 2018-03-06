Yet to act on 2-year-old report, Madhya Pradesh explores simultaneous polls afresh

On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh government announced the formation of a committee that will contribute to the idea of “one nation one poll”. The state has not, however, acted yet on a report that detailed how simultaneous elections could be held to panchayat and urban bodies.

The report, submitted by the state election commission two years ago, recommended amendments to sections of Madhya Pradesh Nagarpalika Adhiniyam, 1961, Madhya Pradesh Nagarpalik Nigam Adhiniyam, 1956, and Madhya Pradesh Panchyat Raj Evam Gram Swaraj Adhiniyam, 1993 to enable simultaneous polls to panchayats and urban bodies.

MP has 51 district panchayats, 313 janpad panchayats (block), 22,816 gram panchayats, 16 municipal corporations, 98 municipalities, and 272 nagar parishads. Nearly 90 per cent of panchayat elections are held together but when it comes to urban bodies, there are more than 100 for which separate elections are held.

Sources in the Assembly said that not one amendment bill was moved or sought to be tabled in the assembly since the 11-page consultation paper was submitted to the state government for holding simultaneous polls to panchayats and urban bodies.

All panchayat elections in May-June of 1994, and all urban body elections in November-December that year, were held simultaneously in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh. Because of factors ranging from litigation to delimitation of wards, delay and complaints about irregularities in the voters’ lists, elections to some of these bodies started being held separately.

State election commissioner R Parshuram told The Indian Express that the consultation paper talks about prospective changes in the tenure of these bodies to ensure simultaneous polls. He said that the existing tenures of these bodies can’t be arbitrarily reduced but the reduced term can be announced when the next elections are notified.

When asked why the government has not considered the two-year-old report, Legislative Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said he was not in a position to comment on it before going through the report.

Mishra will head the committee announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday.

Congress leaders have dismissed the committee as an exercise in futility and a political stunt because the state has no power or say when it comes to holding simultaneous elections to the Assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

While making the announcement, the chief minister said the committee will also explore the idea of holding simultaneous elections to panchayats, urban bodies and even cooperatives without referring to the report already in hand.

A former senior bureaucrat said the elections to cooperatives and agriculture produce marketing yards (mandis) are held by different bodies and the state election commission has no mandate to conduct them. “Even holding all these elections, which are under the purview of the state government, simultaneously will require a constitutional amendment,’’ he said.

The CM had said that after deliberating with elected representatives, intellectuals, those following different ideologies and common public, the committee will submit a report within three-four months to the Union government and the Election Commission of India “if it finds something concrete”.