New Vande Bharat for Bengaluru: Trial run begins on Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Central route

Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat has begun trial runs, bringing the proposed new premium train service closer to launch.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 5, 2026 02:01 PM IST
New Vande Bharat Between Bengaluru and Mangaluru (Image: Railways/Enhanced using AI)New Vande Bharat Between Bengaluru and Mangaluru (Image: Railways/Enhanced using AI)
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Bengaluru to get new Vande Bharat train: Bengaluru is set to get a new Vande Bharat Express soon, as Indian Railways has commenced a trial run between Yesvantpur and Mangaluru Central. The new semi-high-speed train is expected to further strengthen connectivity between Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka. The approximately 360-km-long route falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the South Western Railway’s (SWR) Bengaluru Division.

According to the Railway division, the trial run is being conducted with a 16-coach Vande Bharat Express train. The trial is aimed at assessing the proposed travel time and timings of the service.

During the run, senior officials and staff from the Operations, TRO/TRD (Electrical), Engineering and Mechanical departments will monitor various operational and safety aspects.

Bengaluru–Mangaluru Vande Bharat moves closer to launch (Image: Railways) Bengaluru–Mangaluru Vande Bharat moves closer to launch (Image: Railways)

Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the white-and-blue coloured Vande Bharat Express will be the 13th such train serving Karnataka. Currently, 12 pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains are operating in the state. Once introduced, the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat is expected to further strengthen connectivity up to Madgaon.

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Electrification of Ghat section opens possibilities for Vande Bharat

Electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route was completed in December 2025, with an electric locomotive trial conducted on December 28, 2025. The electrification work began in December 2023.

The project involved the construction of five switching stations and the installation of a complete overhead electrification system. To ensure safety and reliability, the maximum distance between traction poles was maintained at 67.5 metres.

The electrification of the ghat section is expected to enable the operation of Vande Bharat Express and other faster electric trains, providing quicker, cleaner and more reliable rail connectivity to the coastal region. Earlier, in a statement highlighting the impact of electrification of the ghat section, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “Now we will be able to run Vande Bharat train through this route to Mangaluru.”

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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