New Vande Bharat for Bengaluru: Trial run begins on Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Central route

Bengaluru to get new Vande Bharat train: Bengaluru is set to get a new Vande Bharat Express soon, as Indian Railways has commenced a trial run between Yesvantpur and Mangaluru Central. The new semi-high-speed train is expected to further strengthen connectivity between Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka. The approximately 360-km-long route falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the South Western Railway’s (SWR) Bengaluru Division.

According to the Railway division, the trial run is being conducted with a 16-coach Vande Bharat Express train. The trial is aimed at assessing the proposed travel time and timings of the service.

During the run, senior officials and staff from the Operations, TRO/TRD (Electrical), Engineering and Mechanical departments will monitor various operational and safety aspects.