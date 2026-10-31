Railway Board approves Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Check route, stops, timings

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Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: The Railway Board (RB) on Friday approved the introduction of a new Vande Bharat Express train on the Yesvantpur-Madgaon route. Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the semi-high-speed train will improve rail connectivity between Karnataka and Goa.
In a letter dated October 30, 2026, the Railway Board informed the General Managers of South Western Railway, Southern Railway and COM of Konkan Railway: “Ministry of Railways approves introduction of 26655/26656 Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express.” The letter also stated that the existing 20645/20646 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express would be discontinued.
Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Distance, Travel time
The Yesvantpur-Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will operate under train numbers 26655 and 26656, covering the route in around 13 hours and 20 minutes.
Train number 26655/26656 Yesvantpur-Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will run via Mangaluru Junction. During its journey between Yesvantpur and Madgaon, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at 12 railway stations. These are: Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar.
Train number 26655 Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will depart from Yesvantpur at 07:35 hrs and arrive in Madgaon at 20:55 hrs. The train will operate six days a week, except on Wednesdays.
Train number 26656 Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will leave from Madgaon at 08:20 hrs and arrive in Yesvantpur at 21:15 hrs. It will operate six days a week, except on Thursdays.
Electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route was completed in December 2025, with an electric locomotive trial conducted on December 28, 2025. The electrification work began in December 2023.
The project involved the construction of five switching stations and the installation of a complete overhead electrification system. To ensure safety and reliability, the maximum distance between traction poles was maintained at 67.5 metres.
The electrification of the ghat section is expected to enable the operation of Vande Bharat Express and other faster electric trains, providing quicker, cleaner and more reliable rail connectivity to the coastal region. Earlier, in a statement highlighting the impact of electrification of the ghat section, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “Now we will be able to run Vande Bharat train through this route to Mangaluru.”