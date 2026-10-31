Railway Board approves Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Check route, stops, timings

The Railway Board has approved the Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, which will improve rail connectivity between Bengaluru and Goa. Check the proposed route, stoppages and timings of the new semi-high-speed train.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 31, 2026 03:01 PM IST
Indian Railways approves new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Goa (Image: Ministry of Railways)Indian Railways approves new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Goa (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Make us preferred source on Google

Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: The Railway Board (RB) on Friday approved the introduction of a new Vande Bharat Express train on the Yesvantpur-Madgaon route. Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the semi-high-speed train will improve rail connectivity between Karnataka and Goa.

New Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Goa approved

In a letter dated October 30, 2026, the Railway Board informed the General Managers of South Western Railway, Southern Railway and COM of Konkan Railway: “Ministry of Railways approves introduction of 26655/26656 Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express.” The letter also stated that the existing 20645/20646 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express would be discontinued.

Also Read | Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper sees huge demand, tickets go on waiting list ahead of launch

Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Distance, Travel time

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Yesvantpur-Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will operate under train numbers 26655 and 26656, covering the route in around 13 hours and 20 minutes.

Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Route, Stoppages

Train number 26655/26656 Yesvantpur-Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will run via Mangaluru Junction. During its journey between Yesvantpur and Madgaon, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at 12 railway stations. These are: Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar.

Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Timings

Train number 26655 Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will depart from Yesvantpur at 07:35 hrs and arrive in Madgaon at 20:55 hrs. The train will operate six days a week, except on Wednesdays.

Train number 26656 Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will leave from Madgaon at 08:20 hrs and arrive in Yesvantpur at 21:15 hrs. It will operate six days a week, except on Thursdays.

Story continues below this ad

Yesvantpur–Madgaon Vande Bharat via Mangaluru: timings, stops and days

The Railway Board has approved train 26655/26656, a Vande Bharat Express between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa, via Mangaluru. It will run during the day, six days a week in each direction. The start date is yet to be announced.
6
days a week in each direction
12
stops on the way
13h 20m
Yesvantpur to Madgaon
12h 55m
Madgaon to Yesvantpur
26655Yesvantpur to Madgaon
Leaves Yesvantpur in the morning and reaches Madgaon the same night.
Journey time: 13 h 20 min
  1. YesvantpurDep 07:35
  2. Shravanabelagola09:03 to 09:05
  3. Hassan09:38 to 09:40
  4. Sakleshpur10:20 to 10:22
  5. Subrahmanya Road12:40 to 12:42
  6. Kabaka Puttur13:25 to 13:27
  7. Mangaluru Jn15:05 to 15:15
  8. Udupi16:20 to 16:22
  9. Kundapura16:38 to 16:40
  10. Mookambika Road Byndoor17:20 to 17:22
  11. Murdeshwar18:00 to 18:02
  12. Gokarna Road19:00 to 19:02
  13. Karwar19:45 to 19:47
  14. MadgaonArr 20:55
Runs 6 days a week
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
No service from Yesvantpur on Wednesdays.
26656Madgaon to Yesvantpur
Leaves Madgaon in the morning and reaches Yesvantpur the same night.
Journey time: 12 h 55 min
  1. MadgaonDep 08:20
  2. Karwar09:03 to 09:05
  3. Gokarna Road09:48 to 09:50
  4. Murdeshwar11:00 to 11:02
  5. Mookambika Road Byndoor11:20 to 11:22
  6. Kundapura11:48 to 11:50
  7. Udupi12:18 to 12:20
  8. Mangaluru Jn13:50 to 14:00
  9. Kabaka Puttur14:43 to 14:45
  10. Subrahmanya Road15:28 to 15:30
  11. Sakleshpur17:30 to 17:32
  12. Hassan18:13 to 18:15
  13. Shravanabelagola18:43 to 18:45
  14. YesvantpurArr 21:15
Runs 6 days a week
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
No service from Madgaon on Thursdays.
To be discontinued: 20645/20646 Madgaon–Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express.
Times are in 24-hour format. At stops on the way, the first time is arrival and the second is departure.
Source: Railway Board
Express InfoGenIE
HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

Electrification of Ghat section opens possibilities for Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat

Electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route was completed in December 2025, with an electric locomotive trial conducted on December 28, 2025. The electrification work began in December 2023.

The project involved the construction of five switching stations and the installation of a complete overhead electrification system. To ensure safety and reliability, the maximum distance between traction poles was maintained at 67.5 metres.

The electrification of the ghat section is expected to enable the operation of Vande Bharat Express and other faster electric trains, providing quicker, cleaner and more reliable rail connectivity to the coastal region. Earlier, in a statement highlighting the impact of electrification of the ghat section, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “Now we will be able to run Vande Bharat train through this route to Mangaluru.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments