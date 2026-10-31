Railway Board approves Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Check route, stops, timings

Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: The Railway Board (RB) on Friday approved the introduction of a new Vande Bharat Express train on the Yesvantpur-Madgaon route. Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the semi-high-speed train will improve rail connectivity between Karnataka and Goa.

New Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Goa approved

In a letter dated October 30, 2026, the Railway Board informed the General Managers of South Western Railway, Southern Railway and COM of Konkan Railway: “Ministry of Railways approves introduction of 26655/26656 Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express.” The letter also stated that the existing 20645/20646 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express would be discontinued.

Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Distance, Travel time