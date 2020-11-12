Yes Bank founder’s daughter granted bail in fraud case

Roshini Kapoor was granted bail by a magistrate's court, her lawyer Subash Jadhav said. (Representational)

A Magistrate court on Thursday granted bail to the daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, who is named in an alleged fraud case linked to Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL).

Roshni Kapoor, one of the eight accused named in the case, was last month granted interim bail in the same case. The CBI has filed an offence against the accused, claiming that the founder of the bank was paid kickbacks by DHFL amounting to Rs 600 crore in lieu of investments made by the bank. The case was transferred from a special CBI court to a magistrate’s court for want of sanction to prosecute the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court had last month taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed in the case naming Kapoor, Roshni and four companies.

