Yes Bank crisis: CBI searches Rana Kapoor’s house, firm linked to family

Rana Kapoor being taken by the ED to court in Mumbai Sunday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) Rana Kapoor being taken by the ED to court in Mumbai Sunday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor into custody, the CBI on Monday carried out searches at his residence and official premises of a company associated with his family.

The CBI has also opened look-out circulars against all members of the Kapoor family, apart from Dewan Housing Finance Limited’s (DHFL) Kapil Wadhawan and several others accused named in its FIR. Sources in the agency said it is probing financial transactions of the Kapoor family’s companies with multiple companies that received loans from Yes Bank.

“Rana Kapoor, Director of Yes Bank Limited obtained undue pecuniary advantage from DHFL in the matter of investment in the debentures of DHFL by Yes Bank, through companies held by his wife and daughters,” the CBI FIR states. “It is also apprehended that Rana Kapoor has similarly (abused) his official position in several other transactions and obtained illegal kickbacks directly or indirectly through entities controlled by him or his family members.”

On Saturday, the agency had booked Kapoor and 11 others for alleged criminal conspiracy and corruption in connection with funds received by a company owned by his family from DHFL. The agency’s FIR has also booked RKW Developers, a company linked to Wadhawan. Its name had last figured in the Iqbal Mirchi case, where the underworld don’s Mumbai properties were allegedly purchased by Wadhawan using funds from the company.

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor being taken by ED from St George hospital in Fort Mumbai to produce at session court Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor being taken by ED from St George hospital in Fort Mumbai to produce at session court Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

Other accused named in the FIR include DHFL; Doit Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd (the company owned by Kapoor family); RAB Enterprises (the holding company of Doit); Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd (company through which Kapoor’s daughters hold stake in Doit); Rana’s wife Bindu Kapoor; their daughters Roshini, Raakhe and Radha; and Dheeraj Wadhawan (as director of RKW Developers).

According to the FIR, Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL between April and June 2018. Almost at the same time, Wadhawan allegedly “paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore” to Rana Kapoor and his family members in the garb of builder loan given by DHFL to Doit Urban Ventures, it said.

The CBI alleged that despite being a short-term debenture investment, DHFL has not redeemed Yes Bank’s investment till date. “It has been learnt that loan of Rs 600 crore was sanctioned by DHFL to DOIT Urban Ventures on the basis of a mortgage of a sub-standard property having very meager value and by considering its future conversion from agricultural land to residential land,” it stated.

It alleged that Doit is a wholly owned subsidiary of RAB Enterprises in which Kapoor’s wife Bindu is a director and 100 per cent shareholder. Rana Kapoor’s daughters are 100 per cent shareholders of DOIT through Morgan Credits Private Limited, it added.

On RKW Developers and its role in the case, the FIR stated, “…Yes Bank also sanctioned a loan of Rs 750 cr to RKW Developers (Director Dheeraj Rajesh Kumar Wadhawan) which is a DHFL group company for their Bandra Reclamation Project, Mumbai, and the whole amount was siphoned off by Kapil Wadhawan since the entire amount was transferred by RKW Developers to DHFL without making investment in Bandra Reclamation Project for which the loan was sanctioned.”f

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.