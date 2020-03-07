Yes Bank fiasco part of BJP govt’s mismanagement of financial institutions: P Chidambaram

Former Union minister P Chidambaram. Former Union minister P Chidambaram.

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday blamed the BJP government for the Yes Bank fiasco and the mismanagement of financial institutions under their watch. In a statement to the media in the national capital, Chidambaram questioned the accountability of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Centre and asked why the government was not aware of the bank’s loan-giving spree. “Is no one in the RBI or government accountable? Which committee or who authorised the grant of new loans after March 2014? Were not the RBI and government aware that YES Bank was on a loan-giving spree?” he asked.

The senior Congress leader’s remarks come two days after the RBI imposed a moratorium on crisis-ridden Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3. The RBI also superseded the board of the private sector lender, which is now being headed by former deputy managing director and CFO of SBI Prashant Kumar.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Did no one in RBI and government read the balance sheet of the bank at the end of every year? Why did nothing change after CEO was replaced and a new CEO appointed…Why did nothing change after a former Deputy Governor of RBI was appointed to Board of YES Bank in May 2019?” asked Chidambaram.

Yes Bank crisis What you can do if you are a depositor or investor? While there is anxiety among depositors as to what will happen to their fixed deposits or money in the savings or current accounts, it must be first clarified that all depositors having exposure of up to Rs 5 lakh can breathe easy, as the government has recently raised the deposit insurance cover to Rs 5 lakh per account from Rs 1 lakh per account. In any case, since the government and the RBI have shown their resolve to revive the bank and the RBI has already announced a scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank, it should give adequate confidence to depositors and account holders.

The former finance minister added that the “Yes Bank fiasco is only part of the mismanagement of financial institutions under the watch of the BJP government”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.