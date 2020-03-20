Yes Bank case: ED issues fresh summons to Subhash Chandra

Subhash Chandra skipped summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing his commitment in Parliament as a Rajya Sabha member. (File Photo) Subhash Chandra skipped summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing his commitment in Parliament as a Rajya Sabha member. (File Photo)

A day after Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra skipped summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing his commitment in Parliament as a Rajya Sabha member, the agency has issued him fresh summons to appear on Saturday when the Upper House will not meet. The ED summoned Chandra and Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal for questioning in the Yes Bank case on Wednesday, but none of them appeared.

“Chandra had written to us that he is unable to come to ED office for questioning, as he has to attend Rajya Sabha sittings. So, we have now called him on Saturday. We hope he will now appear, as there is no sitting of Rajya Sabha on weekends,” an ED official said.

The Indian Express had on Thursday reported that Chandra was in Rajya Sabha and attended a discussion on a legislation related to unani medicines.

On Thursday, without taking any name, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made a remark regarding this in the House. “I would like to mention that no member of the House should avoid appearing before any investigating agency, when she or he is called upon to do, by citing the reason of House duty. As lawmakers, it is our bounden duty to respect the law and legal procedures. It applies to all, in all cases, because you can only inform that the House is in Session, seeking further date, but you cannot avoid enforcement agencies or law enforcing agencies’ summons or notices. This has to be taken note by all,” he said at the end of Zero Hour.

Sources in ED said Goyal skipped the summons, citing that he has to tend to his unwell sister in Delhi. He would be summoned again, the official said.

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani appeared before ED on Thursday and was questioned for almost 10 hours. Agency sources, however, said he was not cooperative and has been asked to reappear on March 30.

“Ambani did not answer 99 per cent of the questions. In almost every answer, he said he could not remember transactions. So we have given him sufficient time to come prepared during the next round of questioning,” another ED official said.

The agency had also called Peter Kerkar of Cox and Kings for questioning on Thursday. Sources said he was questioned by the investigating officer at length.

In a statement released to the media, the Reliance Group said, “Mr Anil Ambani met ED officials today to clarify on the Reliance Group’s exposure to Yes Bank. He reiterated that the Reliance Group’s entire exposure to Yes Bank is fully secured and transacted in the ordinary course of business. All transactions between the Reliance Group and Yes Bank are in compliance with the law and financial regulations. Mr Ambani also clarified to the agency that Reliance Group has no direct or indirect exposure to Mr Rana Kapoor or his wife or daughters, or any entities controlled by Mr Rana Kapoor or his family.”

The ED had summoned Gautam Thapar (Avantha Group), Peter Kerkar (Cox & Kings Group), Kapil Wadhawan (DHFL Group), Sameer Gehlot (Indiabulls Housing Finance), Subhash Chandra (Essel Group), Anil Ambani, and Naresh Goyal.

In a statement on Thursday, Indiabulls said, “This is to inform that as per letter dated 18th March, 2020 Mr Sameer Gehlaut has informed that he is currently in UK and happy to visit their offices for any information regarding loan to Rana Kapoor on 40 Amrita Shergill property as soon as the ban of flights from UK to India is lifted by Govt of India. In the meantime company has already submitted all information and records for the loan.”

The statement denied allegations of irregularities in grant of the loan.

