Yemen’s govt-in-exile calls for assistance from India

The exiled government of Yemen has sought assistance from India after armed rebels staged a coup last week and took over government buildings in the temporary capital of Aden.

Advertising

“We want India to open its eyes to this crisis and intervene in a way that it sees fit. We would like the Government of India to respond to this situation in the same manner that it would if someone tried to divide India,” Yahya Yahya Ghobar, Consul General of Yemen in Mumbai, told The Indian Express.

Yemen is the center of what the UN has termed “the worst man-made humanitarian crisis” in the world. After Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured capital Sana’a in 2015, President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and his ministers fled to Saudi Arabia.

The Yemen government then appealed to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to help it regain control over the country. However, in recent months, cracks have emerged in the military coalition led by the two kingdoms.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC), an armed group from southern Yemen, captured Aden on August 10, forcing government employees to flee. This prompted the exiled government to accuse the UAE of supporting the STC’s coup d’etat. In a statement, Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that “this clearly violates the main objective for which the coalition was called”.