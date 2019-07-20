Toggle Menu
Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh for Wednesday

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life." Yellow is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

Monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh are predicted till July 26. (Photo: File)

Light to moderate rains occurred at many places in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday even as the meteorological department issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain next week.

The Shimla Met centre has issued yellow warning for heavy rain in plains, low and middle hills of the state on July 24, the official said.

He said monsoon rains are predicted till July 26.

Till Saturday, Mashobra in Shimla district has received the highest 26 mm rain followed by Rohru (21 mm) , Kotkhai (15 mm), Sujanpur Tihra (12 mm), Karsog (10 mm), Dharamshala (7 mm), Shimla and Manali 6 mm each, Nahan (5 mm) and Kufri (4 mm), the weatherman said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Kangra at 33.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest was recorded in Keylong administrative centre at 9.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

