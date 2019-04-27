‘Yeh hai Bombay Meri Jaan’: Helios Capital boss Samir Arora slips into open Mumbai manhole

Top-notch fund manager Samir Arora had a narrow escape after he slipped and was subsequently rescued from an open manhole near a shopping mall in Mumbai this week. The founder of Helios Capital took to Twitter to describe the incident and also borrowed from the popular Mohd Rafi tune “Yeh hai Bombay Meri Jaan” to suggest that the city was close to taking his ‘jaan’ (life).

Responding to a tweet from his friend Neeraj Batra, who first shared the incident outside Phoenix Mills Mall at Lower Parel, Arora said he was ‘within microseconds of disappearing’ but ‘quick reflexes and shape of manhole gave me a second life’.

Thank you Neeraj. It was scary as hell (and smelly). Was within micro seconds of disappearing. Quick reflexes and shape of manhole gave me second life. Guys and gals- be careful in life and remain safe. Yeh hai Mumbai meri jaan and was close to taking my jaan. https://t.co/6RX3M2GatS — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) April 26, 2019

Taking a swipe at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fund manager said, “If BMC finds my Samsung phone in the drain they can keep it with my compliments.”

Batra shared the incident and also said the “public should throw some of these BMC guys down these open manholes”.

#BMC A dear friend fell in an open manhole yesterday outside Phoenix Mills…fortunately did not go down and was rescued. The public should throw some of these BMC guys down these open manholes. — Neeraj Batra (@batra_neeraj) April 26, 2019

In 2017, an open manhole had taken the life of a 59-year-old gastroenterologist who’s body was recovered two days later.