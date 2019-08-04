‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’: Friendship day greetings from Israel featuring Modi, Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Friendship Day on Sunday with a Bollywood twist. Taking to Twitter, the Israeli Embassy in India shared a short clip of the two world leaders, with lyrics from Bollywood classic Sholay, “Ye dosti hum nahi todenge.”

“Happy Friendship Day 2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship and growing partnership touch greater heights. Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge (We will never break this friendship),” the post read.

Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights.

🔊🎧🎶 ये दोस्ती हम नहीं तोड़ेंगे….. 🇮🇱❤🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BQDv8QnFVj — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 4, 2019

Responding to the tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the “friendship” between the two countries, and wished his “good friend Benjamin Netanyahu” on Friendship Day.

“Thank you and wishing a Happy Friendship Day to Israel’s wonderful citizens and my good friend Benjamin Netanyahu. India and Israel are time tested friends. Our bond is strong and eternal! May the friendship between our nations grow and prosper even more in times to come!our nations grow & prosper even more in times to come!” he tweeted in Hebrew.

מאחל יום חברות שמח לאזרחי ישראל הנהדרים ולידידי הטוב @netanyahu הודו וישראל הוכיחו את ידידותם לאורך הזמן. הקשר שלנו הוא חזק ונצחי. מאחל שהידידות בין המדינות שלנו תצמח ותפרח אף יותר בעתיד https://t.co/PsZTgMoXMU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2019

Netanyahu will be travelling to India on a day-long visit on September 9 to meet PM Modi. The Israeli premier had earlier visited India in January 2018, while Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian prime minister to tour the Jewish state.

Netanyahu was also the first world leader to congratulate PM Modi for scripting an “impressive victory” in the Lok Sabha elections and had vowed to strengthen “great friendship” as well as bilateral ties with India.

Last month, an election advertisement banner in support of Netanyahu, featuring PM Modi with his Israeli counterpart were seen in Tel Aviv. The banners were put up on Netanyahu’s Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv. The top text in Hebrew read, Netanyahu (in a) “different league”.

Israel is due for snap elections on September 17, and Netanyahu’s campaign is focused on bringing out his close chemistry with the world leaders and trying to project him as a leader of unmatched stature in Israeli politics, which is crucial for the country’s security.