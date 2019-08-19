Yediyurappa didn’t open Almatti doors that led to flooding in state: Sanjay Raut

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for not opening the doors of Almatti dam, which led to severe flooding in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara in Western Maharashtra.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provided tight security for the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs of Karnataka during their stay in Mumbai. Maharashtra opened all the doors for Yediyurappa but he didn’t open the doors of Almatti dam for Maharashtra and that led to the flooding in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara. God did not give him good sense,” Raut wrote in his weekly column Rokhthok in party mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday.

In an indirect dig at the BJP, the Sena MP said the funds kept for upcoming assembly polls should be used to rebuild the villages devastated in floods. “The state government always says money isn’t the problem, but it is a real problem. The government has sought Rs 6,800 crore as flood relief assistance from the Union government…But if the funds kept for 2019 assembly polls are used to rebuild the devastated villages, then it will be work of great virtue,” said Raut, taking an indirect dig at the BJP.

The Sena MP also asked the government to take a decision on complete farm loan waiver for the flood-affected people.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray will visit flood-affected districts in Western Maharashtra and Konkan in next three days. While Aaditya will go to Konkan on Monday and visit Kolhapur and Sangli on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s tour has not been finalised yet, said a Sena leader.

Sena sources also said Aaditya’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra is likely to resume on August 26 or 27 from Vidarbha. “The tour will start from Nagpur. It will cover the districts in Western Vidarbha, and Aurangabad and Jalna in Marathwada,” said a Sena leader.