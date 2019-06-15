Yeddyurappa joins BJP workers to stage all-night dharna against JSW land sale

BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa spent Friday night participating in the two-day round-the-clock dharna against the sale of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel at a “throwaway” price. The BJP protest was also aimed at the government’s alleged insensitivity towards the ponzi scheme victims and negligence of the drought situation and drinking water crisis in the state.

Advertising

“Our agitation pertains to three issues sale of land to JSW steel, IMA Jewels Ponzi scheme scam, drought situation,” Yeddyurappa had said while speaking to the protestors at the Anand Rao Circle gathering.

Castigating the government, Yeddyurappa alleged that the ruling JD(S)-Con did not consult the people of the state before making the deal with JSW Steel at Rs one lakh per acre. He said people will not concur with the decision.

To display their resentment with the land sale decision, hundreds of BJP workers raised slogans as they rallied to the venue holding placards, posters, banners and party flags.

Advertising

The protest was joined by many senior leaders like R Ashok, K S Eshwarappa, MLAs Govind Karjol, Vishweshwar Hegde Kagri, Umesh Jadhav among others. Ashok, Karjol and Jadhav accompanied Yeddyurappa as he staged the protest on Friday night at the venue.

Amid the ongoing protest, the Karnataka government has sought for reconsideration of the JSW Steel land sale decision.

On Thursday, the BJP had taken out a protest rally in the city accusing the state government of being lenient towards financial fraudsters and selling precious land to JSW Steel at a throwaway price.

(With inputs from PTI)