scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Year’s first launch sets tone for a busy 2023 for ISRO, says space agency chief

Last October, in what was ISRO's first commercial mission using a launch vehicle other than PSLV, LVM3 had placed another set of 36 OneWeb satellites in orbit. OneWeb plans to create 588 satellite strong constellations to provide high speed, low latency global connectivity.

With the first mission of the year for ISRO adding a fourth launch vehicle to its fleet, ISRO chairman S Somanath has said that it will “set the tone for the rest of the activities” this year, leading up to the Test Vehicle Project under Gaganyaan mission.

“This year is going to be filled up with a lot of new developments and activities,” he said on Friday, announcing that the next launch would be a commercial one undertaken by ISRO’s heaviest lifter, LVM3, that will carry 36 OneWeb satellites by mid-March.

Last October, in what was ISRO’s first commercial mission using a launch vehicle other than PSLV, LVM3 had placed another set of 36 OneWeb satellites in orbit. OneWeb plans to create 588 satellite strong constellations to provide high speed, low latency global connectivity.

Another PSLV launch is scheduled for March-end, Somanath said, adding that the rocket was in the process of being placed on the launch pedestal “in a new facility that is going to be used this time”. He did not elaborate on what the new facility is. Although a new spaceport is under development at Tamil Nadu, it is meant only for small launch vehicles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
English words from Greek and Roman mythology: How many do you know?
English words from Greek and Roman mythology: How many do you know?
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...

Somanath said that the landing demonstration of its under-development reusable launch vehicle will also take place soon. The reusable launch vehicle will be a rocket with wings that can return and land back.

“Currently, the teams are at the landing site in Chitradurga (Karnataka),” he said. “We are hoping that in a few days everything will be alright. The initial preparation will be alright and we will be able to do the landing demonstration.”

In his address after the launch, Somanath said at least one GSLV mission, hopefully another, carrying new-generation satellites for India’s satellite-based navigation system NaVIC will also take place this year. This is scheduled before the launch of ISRO NASA satellite called NISAR, which is a novel synthetic aperture radar for earth observation. The most-awaited mission would be the Test Vehicle Project that will use a single-stage launcher to demonstrate crew abort and recovery capability for the Gaganyaan mission.

Advertisement

“I also wanted to tell you that there are many more launches of the PSLV scheduled…” he said. Somanath had previously said the space agency will attempt its maiden solar mission — Aditya L1 — aboard PSLV in June or July.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 03:06 IST
Next Story

‘1943 Civil’: 99-yr-old alumnus marks presence at PEC meet

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close