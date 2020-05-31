Year of dissapointment, disastrous management and diabolical pain: Cong

The main Opposition party said the BJP government seemed to be “at war” with the people, inflicting wounds instead of healing them. The main Opposition party said the BJP government seemed to be “at war” with the people, inflicting wounds instead of healing them.

As the Narendra Modi-led government completed six years in office, the Congress on Saturday described the first year of its second term as a year of “disappointment, disastrous management and diabolical pain”. Overall, the main Opposition party said the BJP government seemed to be “at war” with the people, inflicting wounds instead of healing them.

Saying that more than 50 people died in the Shramik special trains, the Congress also called on Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to resign taking moral responsibility for the loss of lives.

The Congress, which has attacked the government over its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, also demanded that a virtual session of Parliament be immediately convened and meetings of various parliamentary committees be held.

Addressing a joint press conference, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal and Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Modi came to power making extraordinary promises. But he delivered very little, they said, be it on creating two crore jobs every year, doubling of farm income, strengthening the rupee or bringing back black money.

The government, they alleged, has systematically subjugated all democratic institutions, stifled dissent, shown a complete aversion to accountability and transparency, persecuted political leaders and critics including authors, writers, thinkers and journalists, and misused investigative agencies and the Income Tax Department in the last six years.

“The six years of the Modi dispensation have seen fraying of bonds of empathy, fraternity and brotherhood with an increase in acts of communal and sectarian violence,” Venugopal said, adding that at the start of the seventh year, “India stands at a crossroads. Its citizens exhausted by the weight of this government’s sins, ineptitude and callous insensitivity to the widespread suffering.”

“Over the last six years, India witnessed a steady increase in the politics of distraction and false noise, to the point that it has become a defining mainstay of the Modi government’s administrative style. While it served the political interests of the BJP, it came at an unprecedented economic and social cost to the nation,” he said.

Unemployment, he said, touched a 45-year high and the GDP shows “Grossly Declining Performance”. The six years of the Modi government also saw 32,868 bank frauds involving public money to the tune of Rs 2.70 lakh crores, Venugopal added.

“The six years of Modi government have proven that it prioritizes the ‘haves’ over the ‘have-nots’. The rich have gotten richer while the poor, needy and vulnerable have been abandoned. India now has the highest income inequality in 73 years… Prime Minister Modi advertises his austerity and humble roots, but six years of his government have demonstrated a shocking lack of concern for the woes of the common man and worse still, demonstrates zero sense of accountability to the people,” he said.

“The Election Commission, the Comptroller and Auditor General, the Central Vigilance Commission, the Information Commissions and the Lok Pal look weaker, more ineffective and more unwilling to act, than ever before,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd