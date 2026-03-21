Year after stampede, Goa steps up Jatra safety with watchtowers, control room, multiple entry points

Police personnel carry an injured after a stampede during a temple festival, in Shirgao village, around 40 km away from Panaji, Goa, Saturday, May 3, 2025. At least seven persons were killed and 30 sustained injuries after a stampede broke out at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in North Goa. (PTI)

Continuous CCTV surveillance, removal of encroachments along the main corridor, setting up watchtowers at strategic points, barricading and buffer zones, multiple entry and exit channels, emergency evacuation routes, volunteers for crowd control, and a dedicated control room with access to CCTV and public address systems for supervision — these are among the steps being taken ahead of the annual Jatra of Shree Lairai Devi in Goa, scheduled for April 21.

Six people were killed and at least 100 injured in a stampede at the annual temple festival, attended by thousands of devotees, at the Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village in North Goa on May 3 last year. The Jatra, held in honour of Goddess Lairai Devi, is attended by thousands of special devotees, referred to as ‘Dhonds’, who come from across Goa and neighbouring states. In a fire-walking ritual at the Jatra, the Dhonds circle a fire pit (homkhand) and walk barefoot across burning embers — a spectacle that draws many spectators.