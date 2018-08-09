Year after she eloped with Dalit, Rohtak girl and police escort are killed

Rohtak SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa told The Indian Express that it appeared to be a case of “honour killing”, and they suspected the role of the girl’s family members. (Representational Image) Rohtak SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa told The Indian Express that it appeared to be a case of “honour killing”, and they suspected the role of the girl’s family members. (Representational Image)

IN A suspected case of “honour killing”, an 18-year-old girl and her police escort, a sub-inspector, were gunned down by two youths on a motorcycle in Rohtak on Wednesday.

Rohtak SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa told The Indian Express that it appeared to be a case of “honour killing”, and they suspected the role of the girl’s family members.

Police said the girl, a Jat, had eloped with a Dalit youth on August 24 last year. Her parents had filed an “abduction” complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against the youth, a resident of Singhpura village. But the couple got married and approached the court for security.

However, the girl was later found to be a minor — according to police, she turned 18 just over a month back. The youth was then arrested and sent to judicial custody. Since the girl did not want to return to her parents’ house, she was sent to a Nari Niketan in Karnal.

On Wednesday, the girl, escorted by Sub-Inspector Narender Kumar and a woman police constable, appeared before the Rohtak court for a hearing regarding her date of birth. When they were returning in the afternoon, two youths on a motorcycle reportedly shot the girl and the police officer outside the Mini Secretariat, before fleeing the spot. The constable escaped unhurt.

The girl and Kumar were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, where they were declared dead. Police said they had recovered seven empty cartridges from the spot.

“The girl’s father was seen at the court complex today. He used to come for the hearings earlier also. We have been told that two unknown persons, who later opened fire, were also seen in the area today. After the hearing, the girl and the police personnel were going to take an autorickshaw to return to the Nari Niketan. That was when two youths on a motorcycle opened fire. When the Sub-Inspector tried to save her, they shot him also,” said a police officer who did not want to be identified.

Police said an FIR has been filed against her father and unknown persons.

“When the couple got married last year, her father had claimed that she was a minor. It was alleged that her documents had been forged to show that she was an adult,” said a police officer.

