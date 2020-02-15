Year After Pulwama Attack: CRPF pays tribute to 40 personnel killed in attack

CRPF personnel pay tribute at the memorial in Lethpora, Pulwama, on Friday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) CRPF personnel pay tribute at the memorial in Lethpora, Pulwama, on Friday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday paid tribute to 40 of its personnel who were killed in the suicide attack in Pulwama district a year ago.

A memorial, inscribed with the names of the 40 personnel, was inaugurated inside the CRPF battalion located close to the site of the attack in Lethpora.

Senior CRPF officers attended the ceremony, where wreaths were laid and homage was paid to the dead personnel.

Umesh Gopinath Jadhav from Maharashtra, who travelled across the country to speak to the families of the 40 personnel and collect the soil from their homes, was the special guest at the event.

CRPF, Special DG, (J&K), Zulfiqar Hasan ,who was also present at the event, said that investigation into the attack is being carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and “it is proceeding in the right direction”. He said the conspirators were killed within months of the attack and several arrests have been made as well.

After the attack, a pre-recorded video was released by Jaish-e-Mohammad claiming

responsibility for the attack and naming 20-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, a resident of Gundibagh village in Pulwama district, as the suicide bomber.

After the attack, security forces in Kashmir had launched operations to target the JeM leadership in the Valley. In January, joint forces in the Valley said the outfit’s self-styled Kashmir chief, Qari Yasir, who had a ‘supervisory role’ in the Pulwama attack, was among the three militants killed in an encounter.

On Friday, after paying tribute, J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu said the CRPF and other paramilitary forces play a crucial role in combating terrorism.

-With PTI inputs

