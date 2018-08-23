Year after parents looked for treatment across Maharashtra, 9-year-old girl dies

Ravita with her mother at Dhadgaon Rural Hospital. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) Ravita with her mother at Dhadgaon Rural Hospital. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Almost a year after she suffered a spinal injury after falling from a tree and was paralysed waist down, Ravita Valvi, a nine-year-old tribal girl from Nandurbar district who travelled over 450 km for treatment in Mumbai, died on Wednesday.

Ravita breathed last in her family’s hut on a hillock in Khadkya village, Nandurbar. The girl was discharged from Nandurbar Civil Hospital in July after prolonged treatment, with a new water bed, meant to prevent bed sores.

Orsing Patle, a resident of Khadkya village, said Ravita would only sleep on the water bed but even that could not prevent her bed sores.

Ravita’s mother Shanti Valvi (50) said the girl’s weight fell sharply after she stopped eating food due to the pain. Last week, she developed fever. Her condition worsened on Tuesday night. “She could not sleep, we were by her side the whole night. By morning, she passed away,” Shanti said. The last rites were conducted on Wednesday evening. “We suspect she died of septicaemia,” said Dr Nitin Borke, district health officer.

On September 29, 2017, Ravita had fallen off a tree while playing with village children after school. Her parents had then placed her in a makeshift stretcher to carry her downhill to Dhadgaon Rural hospital. From there, their journey for medical treatment began — they covered a distance of 467 km, traversing through the length of Maharashtra, from Nandurbar to Dhule, to Nashik and Mumbai, trying to find treatment for Ravita.

The girl suffered from paraplegia, losing nerve sensations waist down, after a fracture in lumbar 1 and D12 compression. They visited at least five hospitals, and were referred to a higher centre each time.

Finally, in Mumbai’s Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital, Ravita underwent a spinal surgery in October 2017. She was discharged in January only to require re-hospitalisation in February.

According to Nandurbar civil surgeon Dr Raghunath Bhoe, on Ravita’s discharge a letter was issued to Dhadgaon Rural hospital and Primary Health Centre in Son to send a doctor regularly to assess her medical condition. “We did our best,” Bhoe said.

