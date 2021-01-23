Year after Northeast Delhi riots, BJP plans ‘rath yatra’ in district to collect Ram Mandir donations

A ‘rath yatra’ in a nine-seater van is being planned for his constituency by Manoj Tiwari, the MP from Northeast Delhi and former state BJP chief, during which he will collect contributions for construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Calling it the ‘Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Nidhi Abhiyan’, Tiwari said he will begin the yatra from February 1, which is also his birthday.

“I will reach out to all sections of society to collect contributions for a grand Ram temple. There are several brothers and sisters from the minority community who also wish to contribute, and I will go to their houses, shops and establishments too,” Tiwari said.

The Northeast Delhi constituency had last year seen communal riots that left 53 dead and hundreds injured.

BJP leader and Tiwari’s aide Neelkant Bakshi said the yatra will start from Timarpur and head to Chand Bagh and Yamuna Vihar. The next day’s programme is yet to be decided. Chand Bagh was among the areas that saw violence in February last year.

A nine-seater van will be fashioned into a rath, which will be decorated with photos of Lord Ram, the temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

The idea is to collect as much money as possible for the temple trust, Bakshi said, adding that all efforts would be made to ensure harmony is maintained in the area during the yatra.

As reported by The Indian Express, the BJP’s Delhi unit along with the RSS will also start a drive to collect donations for construction of the Ram Mandir, mobilising party workers right till the booth level from February 1 to 27.

VHP’s Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna had told The Indian Express that the cadres will reach out to 43 lakh families and inform them about the plan regarding the structure of the temple and its design. “While cadres will not contact non-Hindu households, everyone can contribute by reaching out to us,” he had said.

BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir has donated Rs 1 crore for construction of the temple. “A glorious Ram temple has been the dream of all Indians. Finally this long standing issue has been put to rest. This will pave the way for unity and tranquillity. A small contribution from me and my family has been made in this endeavour,” he said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chehal, who is looking after the fund collection drive, said several leaders and businessmen have started contributing already and the party will reach out to every section — be it industrialists or those living in slums.