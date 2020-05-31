Year 1 of Modi govt 2.0 full of bold decisions, accomplishments: Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda (File) BJP President J P Nadda (File)

Terming the first year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s second term as “an year of accomplishments and unimaginable challenges” faced with “bold decisions”, BJP President J P Nadda on Saturday said the government’s approach has been holistic. He said PM Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic will be based on a “progressive approach, not regressive”.

Addressing the media on the first anniversary of ‘Modi government 2.0’, Nadda emphasised that the government took bold and timely decisions by involving people to combat the pandemic and won praises from all across the world. “While many big, powerful countries found themselves helpless against Covid-19, the situation is under control in India.”

Nadda listed the abrogation of Article 370, which he said has successfully brought the people of Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream, changing of citizenship laws, strengthening of anti-terror laws and bank mergers among significant successes of the government. He said the Congress for long tried to delay a decision on the Ayodhya case but the Modi government has formed a trust to construct the Ram temple.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s call for self-reliant India, Nadda said it is not meant to bring back Licence Raj and the government’s approach will be progressive.

He announced that the party will hold digital rallies across the country to mark the first anniversary of ‘Modi government 2.0’.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said the first year of the Modi government’s second term was full of historic achievements and that it has corrected many “historic wrongs” while laying the foundation for a self-reliant India.

